Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

BSJQ stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

