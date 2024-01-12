Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stake Lessened by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 465,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

