Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.15

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 8977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

