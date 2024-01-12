Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.02

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 3685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
