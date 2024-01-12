Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.02

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 3685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2055 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

