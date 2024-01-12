Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.24

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 4364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

