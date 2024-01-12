Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Lowered by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

