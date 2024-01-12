Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $24,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after purchasing an additional 903,980 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,232,000 after acquiring an additional 645,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,393,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 266,932 shares during the period.

XMHQ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.73. 16,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,250. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $68.69 and a 1-year high of $90.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

