Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 205.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 844,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after buying an additional 815,042 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after buying an additional 805,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 886,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,585,000 after buying an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,408,000 after buying an additional 51,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

RWJ opened at $39.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.