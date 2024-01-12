Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VRP opened at $23.27 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

