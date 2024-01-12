Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.44

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $53.91, with a volume of 84314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,948. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.