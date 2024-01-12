IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Up 4.1%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08. 108,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 129,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRS. StockNews.com started coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $589.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 111.11%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

