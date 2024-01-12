iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,842 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $96.38. 1,488,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,975. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

