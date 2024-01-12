iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,237. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

