iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.17

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 183689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 73,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

