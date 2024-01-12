iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Bell Bank’s Largest Position

Bell Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $194,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

