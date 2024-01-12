iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Increased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

