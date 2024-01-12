iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,691,000 after buying an additional 262,694 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 215,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $99.23. 1,014,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,717,897. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

