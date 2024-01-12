iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.16. 2,142,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

