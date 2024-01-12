iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.05

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.05 and last traded at $116.78, with a volume of 4724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.53.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

