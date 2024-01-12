iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the December 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $39.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
