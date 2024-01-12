iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the December 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $39.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

