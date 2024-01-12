iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.46

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 18534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.95.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
