iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $105.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.