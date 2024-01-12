iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 501,946 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

