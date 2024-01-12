iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

