iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.26

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 39322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

