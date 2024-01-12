iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.26

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 39322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

