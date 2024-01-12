iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.26

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 39322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.
iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00.
iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
