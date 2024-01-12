iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

