iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 772.0% in December

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 772.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

EEMA opened at $63.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $408.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at $535,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.