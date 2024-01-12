iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,595. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

