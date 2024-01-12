iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,129. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

