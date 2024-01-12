iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.2% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUAL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,771 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.97. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.