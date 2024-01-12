iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $263.76

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $263.76 and last traded at $262.62, with a volume of 59283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.45 and its 200-day moving average is $245.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

