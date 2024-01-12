iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.91. 101,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.45 and a 200 day moving average of $245.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $263.76. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

