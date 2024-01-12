iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average is $280.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $306.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

