iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.32. 188,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.32 and a 52 week high of $306.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

