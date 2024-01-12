iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Trimmed by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $163.94. 1,033,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,761. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

