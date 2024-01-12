iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,864 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IWD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 848,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

