iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.27. 17,183,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,446,273. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.