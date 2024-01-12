iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,169 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.72% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $78,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

