iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.55. 385,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.