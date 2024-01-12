iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 175.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWS opened at $114.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

