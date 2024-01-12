iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,435,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 130,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,330. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

