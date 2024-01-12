iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

