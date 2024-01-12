iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

