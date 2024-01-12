iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.31

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$32.31 and last traded at C$32.14, with a volume of 1193754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.01.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.56.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.252 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.