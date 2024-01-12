iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after acquiring an additional 322,480 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after acquiring an additional 698,571 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after acquiring an additional 38,313 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 224,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,001. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

