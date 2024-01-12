iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 2.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 244,502 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 307,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

