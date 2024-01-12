Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

