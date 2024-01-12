Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is Paradiem LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paradiem LLC reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Jabil Trading Up 0.0 %

JBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.23. 223,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

