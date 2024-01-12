Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 635.8% in December

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 635.8% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

Shares of JPOTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.