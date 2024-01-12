Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 635.8% in December

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 635.8% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Jackpot Digital Stock Performance
Shares of JPOTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
