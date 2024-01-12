Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Cut by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.27. The company had a trading volume of 277,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.22. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.